Goldenvoice Takes Over Operation Of The Empire Polo Club

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promotion subsidiary of AEG Presents, announced it has signed an agreement to operate the Empire Polo Club, the home of the company’s major festival brands, Coachella and Stagecoach.

The deal expands on Goldenvoice’s previous agreement at the Polo Club, which was based around the festival schedule.

Additionally, as part of the expanded deal, Goldenvoice will also take on oversight of Empire Grand Oasis, a special event property in Thermal, California just to the southeast of Indio.

According to Goldenvoice, the expanded deal will allow for greater flexibility in event programming and scheduling and will see both the Empire Polo Club and Grand Oasis properties hosting a wider range of special and sports events as well as private functions.

“We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice. The new long-term lease will assure that the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals will continue for many years to come and allow Goldenvoice to expand their vast catalog of musical acts on both of Empire’s properties. We wish the very best to AEG, Goldenvoice, and Paul Tollett with their future plans,” the Haagen Family, owner of the Empire Polo Club, said in a joint statement.

“Goldenvoice has had a unique relationship with Empire Polo Club for over twenty-five years. It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there. It’s immeasurable how much we’ve learned from Al Haagen,” added Paul Tollett, President, Goldenvoice.