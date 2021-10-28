How To Use Amazon’s New Release Pitch Tool

(Hypebot) — Amazon Music For Artists has launched a New Release Pitch Tool giving artists and their teams the ability to submit new releases to officially curated Amazon playlists and stations

The new Pitch feature is available now in Amazon Music for Artists on the web and via the mobile app.

How To Pitch A New Track To Amazon Music

select an eligible track within Amazon Music for Artists

add a brief description to the song,

provide genre/mood/activity categorization

detail planned marketing and promo for the track

submit 1 track per release 14 days or less before release date.

[SEE THE GRAPHIC BELOW FOR MORE INFO]

In addition to consideration in Amazon Music’s curated playlists and stations, the details submitted will be used by Amazon Music for Artists to determine where, when, and how to surface the music to likely fans in places like Amazon Music activity feed, push notifications, Alexa alerts & prompts and genre-based browsing.

Spotify has a similar tool and you can learn more about it and other Best Practices here.

Ready to pitch music? Click here to open the app.

Questions? Check out the FAQs.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.