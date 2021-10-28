Jay Byrd Joins Live Nation’s Global Concerts Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran concerts exec Jay Bird has joined Live Nation as a global tour promoter and becoming the latest addition the company’s concerts team.

In his new gig at Live Nation, Byrd will take on oversite of several major tours, including Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and Logic, among others, and will focus on booking new tours in both the U.S. and international markets.

“Throughout his career, Jay has proven that he can’t be stopped. He has an incredible drive and passion that we are excited to continue to foster at Live Nation,” said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Live Nation Concerts’ Talent & Touring. “We are always looking for the best and the brightest, and there is no doubt Jay is going to create incredible opportunities for any touring artists he works with.”

Byrd began his career in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency in 2006 and worked his way up to agent, overseeing the agency’s adult contemporary roster for the West Coast and Western Canada.

In 2015, he made the jump to CAA, where he saw magician David Blaine’s first national tour, as well as Anita Baker’s arena run and Las Vegas residency. He also played a key role in the inaugural year of the Bottlerock festival.