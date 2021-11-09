Ben Hutto Named Director Of Brands & Partnerships At Triple 8 Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Talent manager Ben Hutto has been promoted from artist manager to Director of Brands and Partnerships at Nashville-based Triple 8 Management.

In his new role, Hutto will develop brand and sponsorship deals for Triple 8’s clients and has already landed recent deals with EA Sports, Samsung, Microsoft, Shell, Citibank, Bud Light and ESPN, among others.

“Ben and I actually met when he was in college – he had been managing Judah & The Lion while they were all students at Belmont together,” said Triple 8 Executive Partner Paul Steele. “I was so impressed by him and the band that I offered him a job the day e graduated, and it’s been a pleasure to work together ever since.”

“Ben has a knack for treating people well and creating mutually beneficial opportunities,” added Steele. “That skillset made him naturally successful in facilitating Judah & The Lion’s brand deals; and with brand and sync relationships being a key part of keeping our company successful through the pandemic, we had the chance to transition him into this new, expanded role very organically.”