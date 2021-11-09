The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park’s Newest Concert Venue To Debut In January

MENLO PARK, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The historic Guild Theatre in Menlo Park has just about completed its conversion into a live events venue and announced plans to open its doors to the public on January 18th with a performance by OR-based indie rock band STRFKR.

Once the theater is up and running, it will host an ongoing series of live entertainment events, including multiple genres of music, and featuring both new and established artists.

“We’re thrilled to see the project finally come to fruition,” says Peninsula Arts Guild President Drew Dunlevie. “We started the non-profit four years ago with the simple goal of bringing some entertainment and culture to a very underserved market here on the Peninsula. We also very much look forward to supporting many artists’ philanthropic endeavors. We like to say we’re solving for fun and good.”

Located at 949 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, CA, the theater, which first opened in 1926 as one the first movie theaters in the region, survived as a single-screen arthouse cinema until 2019 when it was purchased by investors for redevelopment into a non-profit concert venue.

Now operated by the Peninsula Arts Guild, the new Guild Theatre features a Meyer Sound system – specifically designed for the room by Meyer Sound’s own engineers and renowned audio designer David Vincent (Metallica, Cirque du Soleil, Montreal Jazzfest) – as well as a full cinema surround sound system.

The operations team includes General Manager Tom Bailey, who previously served as General Manager of the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with the fine folks at Peninsula Arts Guild to bring high-quality entertainment to Silicon Valley and San Francisco’s mid-Peninsula,” says The Guild Theatre General Manager Tom Bailey. “The Guild Theatre will be a first-rate venue in all respects, from state-of-the-art sound and lights to a unique, stylish, and spacious ‘green room’ setup for our talent, to top-quality beverage options (at reasonable prices!) for our patrons. We intend to make Menlo Park a nightlife destination with great live music, and hope to become a cornerstone of this movement.”

As part of the opening planning, the Guild has pacted with ticketing and music discovery platform Dice.

“DICE is excited to be joining forces with The Guild Theatre, which is poised to become an incredible live events space in Menlo Park,” said Russ Tannen, DICE President. “Seeing a show at The Guild will always be a seamless and fair process for both the fan and the artist.”