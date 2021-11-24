Guide To Supporting Your Music Career With YouTube

(Hypebot) — It’s no secret that YouTube is a huge platform with major potential for artists. Looking for some inspiration? Here are some of the best ways to support your music career with YouTube…

A guest post by Randi Zimmerman of SymphonicBlog.

Plan & Promote Your Next Tour

YouTube offers detailed analytics to help you decide where to go on tour, what music to play, and how to promote it before the big day(s). For example, the music charts & insights tool lets you see what fans are listening to city-by-city. Data like this shows where your music is being discovered locally and globally, so you can make informed decisions on the content of your tour.

Before then, YouTube is a great place to promote your tour and sell more tickets. There are tons of ways to do this. For example, you can (and should):

Update your channel’s banner and description to keep fans excited about what you’re up to.

Hype up your fans by giving them a preview of what’s to come.

Use Cards (YouTube’s versatile pop-up screen feature) to sell tickets, merch, link to pre-release songs and other videos. — You can enable cards to push to approved ticket distributors, websites, and merchandise sites.

Schedule a Premiere and encourage fans to tune in.

Upload art tracks and make lyric videos.

Connect With Your Fans

If you’re interested in long-term growth (which you should be!), engaging with your fansand building a community that loves and shares your content should be a huge priority. On YouTube, you can create deeper connections with your fans by having two-way conversations on your channel and interacting as much as possible.

You should be doing things like pinning comments that start meaningful conversations to the top of the comment section, liking and disliking comments, replying as much as you can, and sharing fan-uploaded content. These things may seem small, but they show your fans that you care about what they have to say and take the time to show them that.

Did you know that with YouTube’s Creator Academy, you can take courses on this topic (and more) to sharpen your skills? — With them, you can learn at your own pace and once you pass with at least a 75% score, you get a letter of completion for your efforts.

Monetize Your YouTube Channel

The first step to monetizing your channel is to join the YouTube Partner Program. With it, you can earn money by using ads to generate revenue. While you focus on making music, YouTube matches ads with your channel and the fans who watch your videos. Then, they collect money from the advertisers and send payments to your AdSense account.

Note: In order to be eligible to apply to the YouTube Partner Program, a channel must have 1,000 subscribers and received 4,000 watch hours in the previous 12 months.

You can actually do this through Symphonic, too. We have a dedicated staff that will scan each and every song in your catalog to ensure that we either monetize or takedown videos uploaded by third party individuals. With YouTube’s Content ID system, we’ll ensure nobody else is using your content other than you, and nobody is earning money off of YOUR hard work.

We wrote a whole article breaking this down for you to make it easy. // Check out, “How Does YouTube Monetization Work?” to learn everything you need to know about getting started.

Upgrade To An Official Artist Channel

Official Artist Channels are a channel layout that gives you more control over what your fans see first. Some of the major benefits include:

All your music can be found in one place.

You can customize the top playlist and trailer.

Auto-generated playlists appear with your ‘official music’ and full album discography.

Fans will have a single place to subscribe.

Subscribers from related channels (Topic channel, Partner-provided channel, etc.) will be automatically merged onto your Official Artist Channel — giving you one streamlined place to interact with them, rather than managing multiple channels and comment streams.

Currently, Official Artist Channels are available to channels that meet the following criteria:

Channels owned and operated by Artists, managers, or your label. An ‘owned and operated’ channel is considered a channel managed by you or your team.

You have at least 3 official music videos on YouTube delivered from a music distribution partner.

Experiment with Alternate Video Formats

No need to limit your videos on YouTube to official music videos. Consider different types of content like lyric videos, art tracks, teasers, and samplers. Even if it’s just a 30-second teaser video, you can build major hype for your next release and keep your fans engaged before the big release day.

Don’t think you’ve got the time? No need to go out of your way to craft something completely from scratch, there are tons of ways to repurpose existing video content into something new and exciting.

To help get the creative wheels turning, check out “8 Types of Repurposed Content You Can Create From Your Music Videos”.

In Conclusion…

Step up your game and get more out of your YouTube presence. Utilizing everything the platform has to offer can bring you major growth, whether than be more streams and ticket sales to accessing more fans all around the world.

Don’t sleep on the power of YouTube! If you’re ready to build your career and reach new heights, YouTube can get you there.

Good luck!