Mötley Crüe Sells Their Catalog To BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — British metal band Mötley Crüe has become the latest legacy act to sell their catalog of recorded music, this time to the label services company, BMG.

The deal, covers the band’s entire catalog of recorded music, including nine studio albums from their 1981 debut Too Fast For Love, up through their most recent album, 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles, as well as live albums and compilations.

“It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in Rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at The Top,” the band said in a joint statement.

“Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of Rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid. You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can,” added Michael Kachko, BMG’s LA-based SVP, Catalog Recordings.

According to BMG, the company plans re-promote the band’s music ahead of a U.S. stadium tour in 2022, marking the band’s first concert run since 2015.

A price tag for the catalog sale was not disclosed but was surely a windfall for the band, which spent $10 million to buy the rights to their first seven albums back from Elektra Records in 1997 on their way out the door from the label.

The deal follows similar sales from artists such as Bob Dylan, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young.