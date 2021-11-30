Ed Sheeran, Old Dominion, And The Go-Gos Lined Up To Wrap SiriusXM’s Small Stage Concert Series For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Satellite radio broadcaster SiriusXM and digital music streaming platform Pandora announced the latest round of artist performances from the Small Stage concert series.

Newly announced shows include British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, New Wave legends The Go-Go’s and the country-rock quartet Old Dominion.

Ed Sheeran is lined up to perform at The Belasco in Los Angeles on Monday, December 6 with an exclusive broadcast via SiriusXM Hits 1 on Satellite and the SXM App.

The Go-Gos, fresh from their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will return to an old haunt when they perform at L.A.’s Whisky a Go Go, on Tuesday, December 14.

The Go-Go’s Small Stage Series performance in Los Angeles will air on Friday, December 17 at 5:00 pm ET via satellite on 1st Wave (ch. 33). Additionally, Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge will also air the concert on Friday, December 17 at 6:00 pm ET on the SXM App (ch. 312). Both channels will rebroadcast the full performance throughout the weekend.

Old Dominion will dip into their catalog of fan favorites as well as material from their new album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, when they take the stage at The Troubadour on Wednesday, December 15.

Old Dominion’s exclusive Small Stage Series performance will air live on SiriusXM’s The Highway via satellite (ch. 56) on Wednesday, December 15 at 8:00 pm PT.