Iron Maiden Announce North American ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal icons Iron Maiden announced plans for a long-awaited return to the United States for a series of concerts that kick off in the late summer of 2022.

The U.S. segment of the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, gets underway at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas on September 11 with additional shows scheduled across the U.S. before concluding October 27th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Trivium has signed on as a special guest the start of the tour but after a show in Spokane on September 30th, will be replaced by the Dutch symphonic metal band Within Temptation.

For the tour, Maiden will perform a setlist of fan favorites drawn from their extensive decades-spanning catalog, along with new material from their latest studio album, Senjutsu which will be performed live for the first time.

“Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for The Legacy Of The Beast, and the new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro,” the band’s manager, Rod Smallwood said.

We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy Of The Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the “hits” and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest – but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding,” Smallwood continued.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson added: “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

North American dates:

SEPT 11 – EL PASO, TX – DON HASKINS CENTER

SEPT 13 – AUSTIN, TX – MOODY CENTER

SEPT 15 – TULSA, OK – BOK CENTER

SEPT 17 – DENVER, CO – BALL ARENA

SEPT 19 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – USANA AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 21 – ANAHEIM, CA – HONDA CENTER

SEPT 25 – CHULA VISTA, CA – NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 27 – CONCORD, CA – CONCORD PAVILION

SEPT 29 – SEATTLE, WA – CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEPT 30 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE ARENA

OCT 03 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

OCT 05 – CHICAGO, IL – UNITED CENTER

OCT 07 – COLUMBUS, OH – NATIONWIDE ARENA

OCT 09 – DETROIT, MI – LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 11 – TORONTO, ON – SCOTIABANK CENTRE

OCT 12 – HAMILTON, ON – – FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

OCT 15 – OTTAWA, ON – CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

OCT 17 – WORCESTER, MA – DCU CENTER

OCT 19 – BELMONT PARK, NY – UBS ARENA

OCT 21 – NEWARK, NJ – PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 23 – WASHINGTON, DC – CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 25 – GREENSBORO, NC – GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCT 27 – TAMPA, FL – AMALIE ARENA