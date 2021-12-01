ASM Global Partners With Qualtrics To Track Customer Experiences

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced it has formed a partnership with fan metrics specialist Qualtrics to create a property fan feedback system to help ensure that sports, entertainment and other live events remain relevant for fans in the COVID-19 era.

According to ASM Global, the program will allow the company and its partner clients and venues to receive “unprecedented” insights into fan sentiments, needs and habits.

No stranger to the world of customer metrics, Qualtrics has developed customer satisfaction solutions and other products for companies such as Microsoft, Jet Blue, BMW, Goldman Sachs, Pintrest, and Yamaha.

“ASM and Qualtrics is the perfect partnership and formula to define the most holistic guest-feedback loop for us to listen, learn and optimize performance and revenues in ways never before imagined,” ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said. “Combined with our growing content investment, we continue to elevate our industry-leading standards for what we bring to our clients and venues. ASM possesses a global scale and business intelligence with unmatched operational excellence and execution on the venue level. As the world’s largest live-market event platform, this represents an amazing moment for us to deliver unparalleled brand and engagement one on one to fans in a live opportunity.”

“Now, as fans are flocking back to in-person events, organizations need to adapt to changing expectations, needs and preferences in order to stay competitive in a crowded market. This new customer tracking tool will enable our venue clients to do that,” Bension added.

The new customer tracking tool is part of ASM Global’s investment strategy of bringing the latest in technology to its partners. ASM Global has also recently announced major deals with Honeywell, Mobilitie and Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing.

“Expectations have shifted in some exciting ways when it comes to live events, and ASM is seizing its opportunity to create an elevated experience inside and outside its world-class venues that will keep fans coming back for years to come,” said Scott Ahlstrom, head of sports industry at Qualtrics. “Staying tuned in to fans using Qualtrics will allow ASM Global to stay one step ahead and build a fan experience that meets and exceeds new expectations.”