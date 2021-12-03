CTS Eventim Acquires Regional Ticketing Companies Kölnticket And Bonnticket

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German live entertainment and ticketing company CTS Eventim announced the acquisition of two regional German ticketing companies – Kölnticket and Bonnticket.

Both of the companies, which service venues in Germany’s Rhineland region, previously belonged to the media houses Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger Medien in Cologne and Rheinische Post Mediengruppe in Düsseldorf.

Both companies previously partnered with CTS Eventim for ticketing software and platform technology, the companies said.

“We are delighted to welcome Kölnticket and Bonnticket as the newest additions to the CTS Eventim family. As the operator of the LANXESS arena in Cologne, we are well aware of how much potential this vibrant region has for holding events of all kinds. By making this acquisition, we are ensuring that the providers permanently retain their regional focus and that fans and promoters can continue to rely on their top ticketing service despite the pandemic situation,” said Eventim founder and CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.

“It will allow us to focus even more on our core brands and really push forward their use of digital technologies. We enjoy a long-standing and very successful partnership with CTS Eventim and are confident that our regional ticketing business will be in good hands with Germany’s market leader in this segment,” added Christian V. Kirschner, CFO of Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger Medien. “And we would like to maintain this close relationship going forward – for example as part of regional

collaborations.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.