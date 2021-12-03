Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled Jagged Little Pill Dates For Europe & The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette announced the rescheduled itinerary for her previously postponed UK and European tour dates.

The tour marks the 25th anniversary of her hit album, Jagged Little Pill and was originally planned for the Fall of 2020 and then pushed back to start in October 2021 before being postponed again due to COVID-19.

Shows are now scheduled to begin on June 9th at Royal Arena in Copenhagen and conclude on June 28 and 29 with a pair of shows at the O2 in London.

However, a number of previously scheduled performances didn’t make the cut and have been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts & venue availability.”

Canceled shows include:

Hungary, Budapest – Budapest Arena

Poland, Warsaw – Expo Hall

Italy, Milan – Mediolanum Forum

Spain, Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi

Spain, Madrid – Wizink Center

Rescheduled European Tour

Thu June 09 2022 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena (Denmark)

Sun June 12 2022 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome – (Netherlands)

Tue June 14 2022 – Hamburg Barclaycard Arena – Germany)

Thu June 16 2022 – Paris AccorHotels Arena -(France)

Sun June 19 2022 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Tue June 21 2022 – Dublin – 3Arena

Thu June 23 2022 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Fri June 24 2022 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

Sat June 25 2022 – Manchester – AO Arena

Tue June 28 2022 – London – O2 Arena

Wed June 29 2022 – London – O2 Arena