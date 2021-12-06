Tool Announces Tour Plans For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Metal legends Tool are ramping up for a major tour of the United States, followed by a slew of European dates.

Tool begins the U.S. segment of the tour at in Eugene, Ore., on January 10th with additional dates for the 2022 tour continuing through March 20th when Tool closes the segment out at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

They then head to Europe for a run of shows starting at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 23 and extending through May 24 when they perform at Budapest Arena in Hungary.

Tool elected to begin the U.S. segment of their tour in Eugene, Oregon, where they were scheduled to perform on March 12, 2020, when the band’s “Fear Inoculum” fell victim to lockdowns in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Blonde Redhead has signed on to open dates from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10. The Acid Helps opens from Feb. 19 to March 20.