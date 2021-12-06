Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey Set To Headline The 2022 Return Of The Hangout Music Festival

Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey are among the headliners announced for the 2022 return of the Hangout Music Festival.

Set for the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22, the festival will also feature performances from Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Illenium, Megan Thee Stallion, and Phoebe Bridgers, among numerous others.

In addition to music, Hangout offers amenities such as stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, and oceanside views, along with activities including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, and more.

This year will be the first return to in person events for the festival since 2019

Pre-registration for ticket sales have already begun ahead of the launch of the general on sale on December 13th. Three day passes for early birds will cost $339 and increase to $359 after the sale.

Full Lineup

Post Malone

Tame Impala

Halsey

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Zedd

Jack Harlow

Maren Morris

Phoebe Bridgers

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Still Woozy

Oliver Tree

SLANDER

The Band CAMINO

Lil Yachty

Chelsea Cutler

The Head And The Heart

Sublime With Rome

T-Pain

Surfaces

Flo Milli

Madeon

Koffee

Dayglow

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Fletcher

Breland

Moon Taxi

Tyla Yaweh

Remi Wolf

The Brook & The Bluff

beabadoobee

SIDEPIECE

Paul Cauthen

Role Model

Surf Mesa

Joy Oladokun

KennyHoopla

Briston Maroney

Bankrol Hayden

Lucii

SNBRN

AUDREY NUNA

347aidan

ericdoa

renforshort

LP Giobbi

Ship Wrek

Zach Hood

JVNA

VNSSA

Blu DeTiger

NOTD

Luttrell

Neal Francis

The Blossom

Hugel

Tre’ Amani

Flipturn

Nightly

gabriel black

Bren Joy

Montell2099

Hastings

Madds

Petey Martin