Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey Set To Headline The 2022 Return Of The Hangout Music Festival

Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey are among the headliners announced for the 2022 return of the Hangout Music Festival.
Set for the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22, the festival will also feature performances from Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Illenium, Megan Thee Stallion, and Phoebe Bridgers, among numerous others.
In addition to music, Hangout offers amenities such as stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, and oceanside views, along with activities including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, and more.
This year will be the first return to in person events for the festival since 2019
Pre-registration for ticket sales have already begun ahead of the launch of the general on sale on December 13th. Three day passes for early birds will cost $339 and increase to $359 after the sale.
Full Lineup
Post Malone
Tame Impala
Halsey
Doja Cat
Fall Out Boy
ILLENIUM
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Zedd
Jack Harlow
Maren Morris
Phoebe Bridgers
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Still Woozy
Oliver Tree
SLANDER
The Band CAMINO
Lil Yachty
Chelsea Cutler
The Head And The Heart
Sublime With Rome
T-Pain
Surfaces
Flo Milli
Madeon
Koffee
Dayglow
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Fletcher
Breland
Moon Taxi
Tyla Yaweh
Remi Wolf
The Brook & The Bluff
beabadoobee
SIDEPIECE
Paul Cauthen
Role Model
Surf Mesa
Joy Oladokun
KennyHoopla
Briston Maroney
Bankrol Hayden
Lucii
SNBRN
AUDREY NUNA
347aidan
ericdoa
renforshort
LP Giobbi
Ship Wrek
Zach Hood
JVNA
VNSSA
Blu DeTiger
NOTD
Luttrell
Neal Francis
The Blossom
Hugel
Tre’ Amani
Flipturn
Nightly
gabriel black
Bren Joy
Montell2099
Hastings
Madds
Petey Martin