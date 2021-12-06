Matthew Morgan Named Co-Head Of UTA’s Nashville Office, Buster Phillips Joins The Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced that veteran talent agent Matthew Morgan has joined the agency in Nashville, where he will serve as Co-Head of the office alongside Jeffrey Hasson.

Morgan has worked with an impressive array of contemporary and country artists, including Lizzo, playing a key role in her career by introducing her to her producer and label and securing deals in film, television, publishing, and endorsements, among others.

He’s also worked with the likes of Zac Brown Band, Breland, Anderson East, Dead Lewis, Gayle, Michael Franti, and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Before joining UTA, Morgan toiled at rival agency CAA, where he spent more than a decade and Country Music Television. He’s also a member of professional organizations such as CMA, ACM, and Recording Academy Nashville Chapter.

“UTA Music has been on the cutting edge of client service and innovative opportunities, and I am thrilled to be joining the UTA family,” stated Morgan. “With a roster full of world-class artists and bold innovators, the next chapter in Music City will be a special one.”

UTA also announced the hire of longtime agent Buster Phillips, who will join the team at the company’s Nashville digs.

With almost two decades of experience in the talent representation business, Phillip has represented clients such as Devon Gilfillian, Gov’t Mule, Ida Mae, Iron and Wine, Kathleen Edwards, Low Cut Connie, Nicole Atkins and The War and Treaty among many others.

Before joining UTA, Phillips played a role in WME’s festival business and launched the college and festival divisions at Creative Artists Agency.

“This is an exciting time for music in Nashville and I am thrilled to be joining forces with UTA- a company that truly focuses on culture and entrepreneurship. They have done great work for their clients, and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running. The sky’s the limit!” Phillips said of his new gig at UTA.

“Matthew and Buster are well-respected agents with collective decades of experience working with artists across multiple genres. They are fierce advocates for their clients, and we are thrilled to welcome them to UTA,” said David Zedeck, Partner and Co-Head of Global Music. “Our Nashville office is rapidly expanding, and that momentum will continue under Matthew and Jeffrey’s leadership.”