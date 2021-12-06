New York City Announces Vaccine Mandates For Entertainment Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — In the face of the spread of the Omicron variant and an uptick in infections in much of the U.S., New York City announced an expansion of the city’s vaccine mandates.

On Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s vaccine mandate will now apply to private businesses, including indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues, and starting on December 14th, customers and employees at those business will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses.

As well, starting on December 14th, children between 5 and 11 will be required to provide proof of one vaccination dose before eating in a restaurant or attending a show in a theater.

“New York City will not give a single inch in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are bold, first-in-the-nation measures to encourage New Yorkers to keep themselves and their communities safe,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “From workplace mandates, to $100 incentives, to mobile and at-home vaccination offerings, no place in the nation has done more to end the COVID era. And if you have not taken this step yet: there’s no better day than today to stand up for your city.”

According to the Mayor’s Office, the city will issue additional enforcement and reasonable accommodation guidance on December 15th, along with additional resources to support small businesses with implementation.

Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a CDC issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, the Clear Health Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have to keep New Yorkers healthy and ensure a robust economic recovery for all. These important measures will help to broaden the coverage of the vaccines even further,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been.