$20M In YouTube Royalties Stolen From Artists Using Forged Letters

(Hypebot) –Two men have been accused of stealing $20 million over several years, according to newly released court documents.

According to prosecutors, Jose “Chanel” Teran, 36, of Scottsdale, AZ and Webster “Yenddi” Batista, 38, of Doral, FL falsely claimed that their company, MediaMuv Inc., controlled the rights to 50,000 Spanish-language songs.

Teran and Batista often used forged notes from artists claiming they had the rights to manage the music, according to MarketWatch.

From 2017 to April of 2021 YouTube signed contracts with the pair, uploaded their music and sent royalty checks all apparently without check the authenticity of their claims.

The two used the $20 million to buy mansions, automobiles, and jewelry.

