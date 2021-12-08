DWP’s Welcome To Rockville Reveals 2022 Lineup

DAYTONA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of Welcome To Rockville, with Guns N’ Roses, Korn, KISS, and Foo Fighters leading the charge.

Set for May 19-22 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida with a bill that also includes Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, Megadeth, Shinedown, Rise Against, Smashing Pumpkins, and Janes Addiction, among others.

“We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May,” Danny Wimmer said in a press release.

Newly announced for the festival in 2022 is the Daytona Club, a VIP experience that provides fans with an elevated viewing experience, as well as complimentary food, and beverages, among other perks.

The lineup for 2022

May 19: KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Tetrarch, Ill Nino, Shaman’s Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, and Moodring.

May 20: Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Parkway Drive, Skillet, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Ded, Stick to Your Guns, Diamante, Archetypes Collide, and Death Tour.

May 21: Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Saint Asonia, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against the Current, S8nt Elektric, Afterlife, and Widow7.

May 22: Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Lilith Czar, Poorstacy, Radkey, Motor Sister, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, and Aeir.