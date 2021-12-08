Haim Announces North American Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Sister-trio Haim announced plans for a North American tour in support of their latest album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III.’

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will get underway on April 24t in Las Vegas and concludes on June 14th at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore.

The 24-date run includes stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, as well as shows in Atlanta, Dallas, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle, among others.

Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami, and Buzzy Lee have been announced as support for the tour on various dates.

Haim’s One More Haim Tour

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^