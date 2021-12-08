Warner Chappell Forms A JV With Daniel Glass’s Connection Music Publishing

(Celebrityaccess) — Warner Chappell Music, announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Connection Music Publishing, a new music publishing venture launched by music industry legend and Glassnote Founder Daniel Glass.

The partnership will include administration agreements for Connection Music Publishing’s roster of rising and established artists.

The first songwriter signed to Connection Music under the terms of this joint venture is Edie Bens, a 21-year-old country and folk singer-songwriter from Wales. Her debut release is due out next year.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in the music publishing world. We are building and investing in the next generation of songwriters, and are thrilled to partner with Warner Chappell Music in this endeavor. It is especially meaningful to kick off the relationship with UK-based songwriter Edie Bens,” said Connection Music Publishing Head of Publishing, Jackie Post.

“Glassnote has created a world-renowned record label with Grammy Award winning artists like Mumford & Sons and Phoenix as part of its repertoire, and that strong legacy of serving as a home to some of the best in the music business is sure to continue with Glass’s latest venture, Connection Music Publishing. With Jackie Post at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with this team,” added Warner Chappell Music Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and Co-Chair and COO, Carianne Marshall in a joint statement.