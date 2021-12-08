Electric Forest Announces The Lineup For Their 2022 Return

ROTHBURY, MI (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year hiatus, organizers of the Electric Forest festival announced that the event is set to return as an in-person event in 2022.
Set for the Rothbury, MI from June 23-26, 2022, Electric Forest features a lineup that features headliners The String Cheese Incident, (performing their traditional 3 Incidents), GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso.
The lineup also promises performances from CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Cory Henry, the mysterious production project Deathpact, Femi Kuti, Toro Y Moi, EARTHGANG, Moore Kismet, Duckwrth, Michigander and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, and many more.
The festival, which debuted in 2008, went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic after Rothbury Village Council declined to approve a postponement sought by festival organizers.
However, according to the festival team, most fans opted to hold on to their passes to use them for 2022, meaning that tickets for next year’s events will be limited.
All available Wristbands for Electric Forest 2022 will go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10 AM Eastern.
Festival organizers noted they are monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and will announce the event’s policies for COVID-19 in the Spring of 2022.
The complete list of artists on Electric Forest’s 2022 Lineup is as follows:
A Hundred Drums
Alice Ivy
Anamanaguchi
Andrew Bayer
Bea Miller
Big Gigantic
Big Wild
Blu DeTiger
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Bryce Menchaca
Cannons
Cassian
Cautious Clay
CharlestheFirst
The Cheeks
Chelsea Cutler
Cloonee
CloZee
Cory Henry
Cory Wong
Deathpact
Disclosure
The Disco Biscuits
Dixon’s Violin
DJ Dave
Dom Dolla
Doss
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
EARTHGANG
Eden Prince
Elderbrook
Eli & Fur
ETHNO
EVAN GIIA
Everyone Orchestra
EXES
Fantastic Negrito
Felly
Femi Kuti
Fisher
Flamingosis
Franc Moody
Fundido
Gioli & Assia
Giorgia Angiuli – Live
Goth Babe
GRiZ
Honeycomb
HoneyLuv
Iya Terra
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jerro
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
John Summit
Joy Oladokun
Kareem Ali
Khiva
Kitchen Dwellers
Kito
Lab Group
Lettuce
Liquid Stranger
Lotus
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Marc E. Bassy
Marco Benevento
Markus Schulz
MAX
Mersiv
Michigander
Mindchatter
Mo Lowda & The Humble
Moore Kismet
NEIL FRANCES
Nez
Noga Erez
NotLö
The Nth Power
Of the Trees
Olan
Party Pupils
Porter Robinson
Potions
QRTR
Rome in Silver
Sebastian Paul
Shiba San
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
Slenderbodies
SO TUFF SO CUTE
SOHMI
Star Kitchen
The String Cheese Incident
Subtronics
Sunsquabi
Supertask
Surf Mesa
Sylvan Esso
Tinlicker
TOKiMONSTA
Toro y Moi
Township Rebellion
Tsuruda
Underscores
UNIIQU3
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weval
Whethan
Wreckno
Wuki
Yung Bae
Yves Tumor