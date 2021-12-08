Electric Forest Announces The Lineup For Their 2022 Return

ROTHBURY, MI (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year hiatus, organizers of the Electric Forest festival announced that the event is set to return as an in-person event in 2022.

Set for the Rothbury, MI from June 23-26, 2022, Electric Forest features a lineup that features headliners The String Cheese Incident, (performing their traditional 3 Incidents), GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso.

The lineup also promises performances from CloZee, Duke Dumont, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Cory Henry, the mysterious production project Deathpact, Femi Kuti, Toro Y Moi, EARTHGANG, Moore Kismet, Duckwrth, Michigander and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, and many more.

The festival, which debuted in 2008, went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic after Rothbury Village Council declined to approve a postponement sought by festival organizers.

However, according to the festival team, most fans opted to hold on to their passes to use them for 2022, meaning that tickets for next year’s events will be limited.

All available Wristbands for Electric Forest 2022 will go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10 AM Eastern.

Festival organizers noted they are monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and will announce the event’s policies for COVID-19 in the Spring of 2022.

The complete list of artists on Electric Forest’s 2022 Lineup is as follows:

A Hundred Drums

Alice Ivy

Anamanaguchi

Andrew Bayer

Bea Miller

Big Gigantic

Big Wild

Blu DeTiger

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Bryce Menchaca

Cannons

Cassian

Cautious Clay

CharlestheFirst

The Cheeks

Chelsea Cutler

Cloonee

CloZee

Cory Henry

Cory Wong

Deathpact

Disclosure

The Disco Biscuits

Dixon’s Violin

DJ Dave

Dom Dolla

Doss

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

EARTHGANG

Eden Prince

Elderbrook

Eli & Fur

ETHNO

EVAN GIIA

Everyone Orchestra

EXES

Fantastic Negrito

Felly

Femi Kuti

Fisher

Flamingosis

Franc Moody

Fundido

Gioli & Assia

Giorgia Angiuli – Live

Goth Babe

GRiZ

Honeycomb

HoneyLuv

Iya Terra

Jake Wesley Rogers

Jerro

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

John Summit

Joy Oladokun

Kareem Ali

Khiva

Kitchen Dwellers

Kito

Lab Group

Lettuce

Liquid Stranger

Lotus

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

LSDream

Marc E. Bassy

Marco Benevento

Markus Schulz

MAX

Mersiv

Michigander

Mindchatter

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Moore Kismet

NEIL FRANCES

Nez

Noga Erez

NotLö

The Nth Power

Of the Trees

Olan

Party Pupils

Porter Robinson

Potions

QRTR

Rome in Silver

Sebastian Paul

Shiba San

SIDEPIECE

SLANDER

Slenderbodies

SO TUFF SO CUTE

SOHMI

Star Kitchen

The String Cheese Incident

Subtronics

Sunsquabi

Supertask

Surf Mesa

Sylvan Esso

Tinlicker

TOKiMONSTA

Toro y Moi

Township Rebellion

Tsuruda

Underscores

UNIIQU3

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weval

Whethan

Wreckno

Wuki

Yung Bae

Yves Tumor