The Syndicate Announces A Round Of Promotions In The Marketing Team, Including Their New VP Of Marketing And Events Amy Tremmel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations and marketing company, The Syndicate announced a slate of promotions in their marketing division, including department head Amy Tremmel, who was named Vice President of Marketing & Events.

“Amy has exemplified leadership and forward-thinking during her time with The Syndicate. Under her guidance, The Syndicate’s marketing division has thrived, allowing the organization to move culture forward and her team to flourish,” said The Syndicate’s General Manager Graham Rothenberg.

The promotions also included Julia Gavin, who was named Director of Marketing and Kim Williams, who was promoted to the post of Director of Digital Marketing.

“Julia’s career trajectory has skyrocketed over her six years at The Syndicate, beginning with the management of our 600+ nationwide street team to now leading business development for the marketing department including campaigns for Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, and Disney Music Group. In recent years, she’s also been a driving force for Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program. I’m excited to see her lead a team of people within the marketing department and push the limits of our work in events, street marketing, and media,” Tremmel said.

Other promotions for The Syndicate’s marketing team included: Katelynn Donohue (Senior Manager, Digital Marketing), Molly Brooks (Senior Manager, Digital Marketing & Creative), Josh Goldfedder (Senior Manager, Marketing), Lindsey McLemore (Marketing Manager), and Max Falvey (Marketing Manager).

Along with the promotions, The Syndicate revealed that in the past year, the marketing team has earned not one but two Guiness World Records with campaigns with truTV/Big Trick Energy (largest online video chain of people performing a magic trick) and Orion Pictures/Bill & Ted Face The Music (most people playing air guitar online simultaneously).