UTA Adds Six New Agents In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency continued an expansion of their Nashville office with the addition of six new agents to the team.

The new hires include Emily LaRose, Marissa Smith, Elisa Vazzana, who will join UTA as music agents while Amy Lynch joins the comedy touring division as an agent.

With almost 10 years relevant experience in the industry, LaRose has worked with artists such as Sasha Alex Sloan, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Main Squeeze, Nightly, Leah Kate, Payday, somegirlnamedanna, Henry Jamison, Charli Adams, and Caroline Jones, among others. She joins UTA from WME where she focused on developing intentional touring strategies across colleges and clubs in the U.S. market. Her resume also includes stints at CAA and APA.

Nashville-based Marissa Smith has built a reputation as a music agent working with clients such as JP Saxe, GAYLE, JVKE, John Harvie, and Daniel Blume. She began her career at WME, where she helped the agency to develop their first Virtual Appearance department. She also served as WME’s first-ever Social Action Music Agent, overseeing bookings for non-profit, political, and related events. Along with her career in music, she sits on the board of multiple non-profit organizations, including She Is The Music, Noise for Now, Children in Conflict, Sustainable Partners, Inc., Diversify the Stage, and Tennessee Alliance for Kids.

Elisa Vazzana will cover country fairs and festivals in her new role at UTA. Before making the jump, Vazzana spent 14 years at Creative Artists Agency, where she represented country artists such as Runaway June, Carly Pearce, Home Free, and Walker Hayes, among others. An active member of the Nashville community, Vazzana is a founder of the Nashville chapter of Rhythm of Hope, a partnership between The Lollipop Foundation and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is also a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).

Amy Lynch joins UTA from WME, where she was an agent in the Comedy Touring division. During her tenure there, she represented comedians for live touring and led the launch of the department’s major arena and theater tours. Her relevant experience includes a stint as a promoter and producer at Mills Entertainment and has worked on various aspects of tours for some of the biggest comedians in the industry, including Kevin Hart, Leanne Morgan, and Amy Schumer.

Other new hires include Brandi Brammer who joins UTA’s Nashville office as Senior HR Business Partner, and Emily Wright will become the latest agent to join UTA Nashville’s Music Brand Partnerships unit.

“We are honored to welcome this powerhouse group of industry professionals into our Music City headquarters,” said David Zedeck, Partner and Go-Head of Global Music. “The collective breadth and scope of our new colleagues will be a tremendous addition as we continue to expand our footprint in Nashville and beyond.”

UTA has been on the move in Nashville this year, after opening a brand new office in June. Since they, they have announced a spate of new hires, including Scott Clayton, who last month was named Co-Head of Global Music. Earlier this week, UTA added Matthew Morgan as Co-Head of the office alongside Jeffrey Hasson, and Buster Phillips, who joined UTA as an agent.