Goldenvoice Sues Live Nation Over Coachella Trademark Infringement

(CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice, the AEG-owned concert promoter behind the Coachella Music & Arts Festival has filed a lawsuit against rival Live Nation, claiming that a new music festival infringes on the Coachella trademark.

The suit, filed in Federal court in California, claims that Coachella Day One 22, a festival being organized by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians trades on the public goodwill associated with Goldenvoice’s Coachella brand.

The complaint takes issue with the name, as well as with the marketing for the event, which the suit claims employs similar color schemes and other design elements to conflate the two events.

While the Coachella Day One 22 is being organized by the Twenty-Nine Palms band of the Mission Indians, the suit doesn’t list the tribe as defendants, noting that the tribe may enjoy sovereign immunity but may seek to include them at a later date.

Along with Live Nation, the suit also tags Coachella Day One 22’s webhosting company, doing business as Unified Layer, for continuing to host trademark infringing materials.

Through the suit, Goldenvoice is seeking an injunction to prevent the continued use of material they allege violates their trademark, as well as disgorgement of any alleged ill-gotten gains, and the repayment of other expenses, including advertising to set the record straight.

A rep for Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was first reported by Billboard.