Michelle Jubelirer Named Chair & CEO At Capitol Music Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced that noted music exec Michelle Jubelirer has been appointed as Chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group.

In her new post, Jubelirer will take on responsibility for the overall management and creative direction of the company, which includes Capitol Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records, Capitol Christian Music Group and Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

Based at the company’s iconic Capitol Tower in Los Angeles, Jubelirer will report to UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. Jubelirer will step in to the role vacated by Jeff Vaughn who is leaving CMG to pursue new opportunities, the company said.

Jubelirer first joined the company as Executive Vice President in 2013, shortly after its acquisition by UMG. She was named COO in 2015 and promoted to President in 2020. Prior to joining CMG, Jubelirer was a partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Berliner, one of the entertainment industry’s most highly regarded law firms.

With her ascent to the top post at CMG, Jubelirer becomes the first female executive to lead the company in its 80 year history.

“Michelle is a highly experienced executive and inspiring leader who has been integral to the success of Capitol Music Group since we relaunched the company nearly ten years ago. She is a fierce advocate for artists, a savvy deal maker and a hands-on builder of partnerships within the industry and creative communities. I’m confident that Michelle will strengthen CMG’s 80-year legacy and lead the company to new levels of success and influence, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion to Chair & CEO,” said UMG’s Sir Lucian Grainge.

“I am grateful to Sir Lucian and everyone within UMG who continue to support me and the incredible team of creative and hard-working professionals at CMG. Lucian fosters a company culture in which music and artistry are always the priority, and I will continue to dedicate myself to that ethos by advocating for our artists and helping them to achieve their dreams. I am also committed to further establishing diversity and inclusion as our norm, while nurturing our executive talent and helping them develop into the next generation of industry leaders. This is such an exciting time in music and I’m thrilled and humbled to be leading such a dynamic Capitol Music Group, while at the same time honoring its historic legacy,” added Jubelirer.