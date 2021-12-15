Bluebird Cafe And The Nashville Songwriters Association International Partner With The Estate Of Bob Kingsley To Preserve Musical History

(CelebrityAccess) — Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Nashville Songwriters Association International announced the formation of a partnership with the estate of late radio icon Bob Kingsley to ensure the continuation of his legacy and the preservation of historic songwriter performances.

Kingsley, a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, was a well-known DJ and programming director in the world of country music. He produced and then hosted American Country Countdown until 2005 and then, with his wife Nan, he hosted the Country Top 40, which aired from 2006 until his death in 2019.

Bob’s estate, now under the stewardship of his wife Nan, announced a partnership with The Bluebird Cafe and NSAI with songwriters Rhett Akins, Victoria Shaw and Craig Wiseman performing.

The partnership will help to finance the digitization of a selection of historic Bluebird Cafe shows that were recorded over the years in a variety of mediums. In addition, video interviews with songwriters featured during The Bluebird Cafe’s 40th anniversary season in 2022 will also be part of the partnership.

Students from Weatherford College in Weatherford, Texas, supported by financial backing from the Kingsley Estate endowment, will support the digitization process.

“The goal is to begin airing some of the iconic shows when The Bluebird Cafe’s celebrates its 40th birthday next June,” said General Manager Erika Wollam-Nichols.

“Bob loved and supported the Nashville songwriter community,” added Nan Kingsley. “From his early experiences with Hank Cochran and John Hartford to establishing Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley at the annual County Radio Seminar (CRS), Bob’s had a passionate appreciation for songwriters. He supported them on the air too, by using his platform to recognize and promote the individuals behind the songs. It is only fitting that I continue to honor his legacy with these partnerships.”