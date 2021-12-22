Fox Cancels Live ‘New Year’s Eve Roast & Toast’ Broadcast Due To Omicron

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Fox announced it was no longer moving forward with its planned “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022” a live event that was to be broadcast live from New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

The three-and-a-half-hour broadcast was to be hosted by comedians and actors Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, with Kelly Osbourne cast as a special correspondant.

Musical guests lined up for the broadcast through a partnership with iHeartMedia, included Billy Idol, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5, among others.

Fox said they plan to announce their replacement programming in the next few days.

At present, other New Year’s Eve broadcasts, such as MRC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” are still on the books.