Trevor Noah Takes Legal Action Against New York Hospital and Doctor for Negligence

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian and late night star, Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Riley J. Williams and the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), claiming their negligence has caused him to “sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries,” CNN has reported.

Noah received treatment from HSS between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020, including an undisclosed surgery on November 23, 2020. The complaint, which was confirmed by an HSS spokespreson, stated the comedian “sustained severe and painful personal injuries, sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain.” Noah alleges that he was “confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid” which led to “loss of enjoyment of life.”

HSS has released a statement responding to the lawsuit and says in part, “We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

The 37-year old comedian, currently in a relationship with actress Minka Kelly, filed the complaint through his lawyer, Justin Blitz. Blitz has not responded to CelebrityAccess’ request for comment.