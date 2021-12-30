December 2021 – Photo Tour

- Home
- Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
Loading more tour dates...
|Artist
|Start Date
|Jason Biggs
|12/31/21
|Macklemore
|12/31/21
|Ali Wentworth (Alexandra Wentworth)
|12/31/21
|French Montana
|12/31/21
|Kishi Bashi
|12/31/21
|Andy Grammer
|12/31/21
|Don Omar
|12/31/21
|Julianne Moore
|12/31/21
|Avril Lavigne
|12/31/21
|James Maddock
|12/31/21
Filter Signings Typex
- Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
Concerted Efforts
Ali McGuirk - Lori Peters (Worldwide)
-
High Road Touring
Indigo Sparke - Wilson Zheng & Zachary Cepin (North America)
Kathleen Edwards - Frank Riley (USA)
Takuya Kuroda - Al Marano (North America, South America & Australia)
-
Lonely Lands Agency
Boy & Bear - Harry Moore
-
Maria Matias Music
Brian Courtney Wilson - Maria Matias (Worldwide)
Lauren Monroe - Maria Matias (Worldwide)
-
Paradigm Talent Agency
BoyWithUke - Mike Malak (UK & Europe)
Dijon - Tom Schroeder & Anna Bewers (UK & Europe)
Nickel Creek - Rob Challice (UK & Europe)
-
Sound Talent Group
Rain City Drive - Dave Shapiro (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
-
The Feldman Agency
Emanuel - Tom Kemp
-
WME Entertainment LLC
Maverick City Music - Mike Snider
-
11e1even Group
Jaime-Leigh Schultz - Dan Rucinski
Justin-Lee Schultz - Dan Rucinski
-
Erv Woolsey Company
Vince Herman - Erv Woolsey & Clint Woolsey
-
Fast Friends
kes - Nick Myers & Kevin Calame
-
P Music Group
Jodeci - Michael Paran
-
Tandem Management Co
Future Palace - Conor Ferris
-
UNIFIED Artist Management
Boy & Bear - Aiden McLaren & Joe Miles
-
Anthem Entertainment
Cole Taylor (with Sony Music Publishing & Red Creative Group)
-
Duckman Music
Nick Walsh (with Warner Chappell Music - Nashville)
-
EMPIRE Nashville
-
Prescription Songs
-
Red Creative Group
Cole Taylor (with Sony Music Publishing & Anthem Entertainment)
-
Sentric Music Group
-
Sony Music Publishing
Cole Taylor (with Red Creative Group & Anthem Entertainment)
-
Warner Chappell Music - Nashville
Nick Walsh (with Duckman Music)
-
Wimberley Music
-
Atlantic Records Germany
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
|8,730,165
|2
|
|INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X
|5,805,341
|3
|
|Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
|4,385,752
|4
|
|Heat Waves by Glass Animals
|4,082,249
|5
|
|Woman by Doja Cat
|4,002,809
|6
BILLBOARD ALBUM CHARTS
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|02/14/2022
|Marc Cohn
|City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Verified
|12/20/2021
|Marble Eyes
|City Winery New York - The Loft / City Winery NYC Loft
|Not Verified
|12/31/2021
|Mae Muller
|Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve / Dick Clarks New Year Rockin Eve
|Verified
|08/27/2022
|Madison Beer
|Reading Festival
|Verified
|01/04/2022
|Maddie Poppe
|City Winery Chicago
|Verified
MORE NEWS
All Past Stories
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago
December 30, 2021Preservation Hall Co-Founder Sandra Jaffe Passes At The Age of 83
December 30, 2021(UPDATED: December 30) New Year’s Eve Show Cancellations Continue to Mount in Omicron Surge
December 29, 2021Dr. Dre Sipping on Gin and Juice as Divorce Settlement is Finalized … 18 Months And One Aneurysm Later
December 29, 2021“The Battle for Coachella” Continues … Goldenvoice Takes Round 1 As Live Nation Sweeps Round 2
December 29, 2021NFL Hall of Fame Coach, Football Great and Broadcasting Icon John Madden Passes Away at the Age of 85
December 29, 2021“The Battle for Coachella” Continues … Goldenvoice Takes Round 1 As Live Nation Sweeps Round 2
December 29, 2021NFL Hall of Fame Coach, Football Great and Broadcasting Icon John Madden Passes Away at the Age of 85
December 28, 2021The Final Goodbye: Notable Deaths in 2021
December 28, 2021Celebrities Remember Deceased Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies Director, Jean-Marc Vallée
December 28, 2021Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame To Posthumously Induct Prince and Ray Charles, Among Others
December 28, 2021The Final Goodbye: Notable Deaths in 2021
December 28, 2021Celebrities Remember Deceased Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies Director, Jean-Marc Vallée
December 28, 2021Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame To Posthumously Induct Prince and Ray Charles, Among Others
December 27, 2021Brad Pitt Set to Reopen the Iconic Studio Miraval on his French Riviera Winery Estate
December 27, 2021One Little, Two Little, Three Little BTS Members Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19
December 27, 2021Brad Pitt Set to Reopen the Iconic Studio Miraval on his French Riviera Winery Estate
December 27, 2021One Little, Two Little, Three Little BTS Members Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19
December 24, 2021Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Surge Continues
December 24, 2021Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Surge Continues
December 24, 2021Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Surge Continues
December 23, 2021NIVA’s Dayna Frank On Live Music’s Path Forward
December 24, 2021Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Surge Continues
December 23, 2021NIVA’s Dayna Frank On Live Music’s Path Forward