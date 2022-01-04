Jimmy Fallon Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Jimmy Fallon, the current host of NBC’s long-running late-night talker The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed that he’s recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” Fallon said in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news,” he added.

In the comments on the post, Fallon the diagnosis came on December 18th and that he’s on the mend an already back in the studio.