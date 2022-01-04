The Golden Globes Set For A No Audience Awards Show On Jan. 9th

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced at the Beverly Hilton on January 9th.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards show will take place without an audience for 2022 and organizers announced a slate of protective measures for members and grantees who will be in attendance.

Those measures include a requirement that all attendees be fully vaccinated with a booster shot and will need to provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event.

All guests will be required to remain masked and socially distanced at all times while inside of the ballroom.

Unlike in the past, the Golden Globes will not feature a red carpet reception in 2022 and the media will not be granted press credentials for the event this year.

Additionally, as part of the programming, Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will share an update on Reimagine Coalition, a joint five year initiative between the NAACP and HFPA that seeks to increase racial and ethnic diversity across the entertainment industry.

As part of the initiative, the HFPA, which has faced criticism for its lack of diversity in recent years, has fully revamped its bylaws, implementing changes addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.

In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters.