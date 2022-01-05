Billy Strings Adds Spring Dates to Current Tour With Multiple Nights at Iconic Ryman Auditorium

STONINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy© award-winning songwriter, guitarist, and bluegrass artist, Billy Strings has announced dates for a new spring tour, including small residencies in multiple cities.
Strings, who had several December show cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will head out following his headlining appearance at WinterWonderGrass California (4/1 – 4/3).
The Santa Barbara Bowl is the first two-night stop (4/9 – 4/10) before guitar-strumming his way over to San Diego’s Observatory on the 13th. Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl (4/15) is next before going back to San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (4/16).
He includes some stops through Texas before a 3-night stand at St. Augustine’s Amphitheatre (4/29 – 5/1), closing out his shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium (5/6 – 5/8).
Springs is also slated to return to the Capital Theatre in Port Chester, NY for special homecoming performances in February.
Strings is currently nominated in two categories for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Bluegrass Album for Renewal and Best American Roots Performance for “Love and Regret”. You can find more information at Strings’ official website here.
- February 3 – 6 —Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- February 11—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum
- February 12—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena
- February 15—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
- February 16—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
- February 18 – 19 —Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
- February 26—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival
- March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
- March 4 – 5 —Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
- March 6 —Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
- March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- March 11 – 12 —Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (SOLD OUT)
- March 26 – 27 —London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
- April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe
- April 9 – 10 —Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
- April 13—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory
- April 15—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl
- April 16—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- April 21—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall
- April 22—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater
- April 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- April 29 – May 1 —St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- May 6 – 8 —Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
- August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend