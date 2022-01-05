Billy Strings Adds Spring Dates to Current Tour With Multiple Nights at Iconic Ryman Auditorium

STONINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy© award-winning songwriter, guitarist, and bluegrass artist, Billy Strings has announced dates for a new spring tour, including small residencies in multiple cities.

Strings, who had several December show cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will head out following his headlining appearance at WinterWonderGrass California (4/1 – 4/3).

The Santa Barbara Bowl is the first two-night stop (4/9 – 4/10) before guitar-strumming his way over to San Diego’s Observatory on the 13th. Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl (4/15) is next before going back to San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (4/16).

He includes some stops through Texas before a 3-night stand at St. Augustine’s Amphitheatre (4/29 – 5/1), closing out his shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium (5/6 – 5/8).

Springs is also slated to return to the Capital Theatre in Port Chester, NY for special homecoming performances in February.

Strings is currently nominated in two categories for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Bluegrass Album for Renewal and Best American Roots Performance for “Love and Regret”. You can find more information at Strings’ official website here.