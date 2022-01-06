The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Snuffy Walden

Snuffy Walden was a raving madman of a guitar player with his band Stray Dog, opening for the likes of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, and then he sobered up and became a composer for television. Not only did Snuffy write the iconic “thirtysomething” theme, he scored “The West Wing,” “The Wonder Years,” “Once and Again,” “Friday Night Lights” and more. Listen to how a dedicated rocker married his background with the craft of television composing and succeeded!

