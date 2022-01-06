The Piano Man, Billy Joel Reschedules January Madison Square Garden Residency Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Billy Joel, who began his Madison Square Garden (MSG) residency in November 2021, has rescheduled his January 14 show to Wednesday, August 24, due to the never-ending and rapidly spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Joel released in a statement, “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we hade the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG.” This is the sixth show Joel has rescheduled since the start of his residency – all due to COVID related concerns.

All tickets are valid for the new show date and do not require exchange. However, only tickets purchased through Ticketmster or the MSG box office are eligible for a refund. If purchased elsewhere, ticket holders will need to contact their point of purchase to determine refund eligibility.

In July 2015, Joel set the record for most shows at the Garden by a single artist and the announcement of his May 2022 put his number at 126 lifetime performances and his 80th monthly show. In December 2013, Joel was named MSG’s first-ever music franchise and now sits in the company of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Joel has stated in the past that he will continue to play at least one show every month at The Garden, “as long as the demand continues.”