Tupac Shakur’s Estate Executor Accused of Embezzlement by Late Rapper’s Sister

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging Tom Whalley has embezzled millions, per Billboard. Whalley was named executor of Tupac’s estate in 2016 after the death of their mother, Afeni Shakur-Davis.

In the lawsuit, Sekyiwa claims Whalley has embezzled at least $5.5M from Amaru Entertainment (where Tupac’s music is kept), over the last 5 years. The Tupac Shakur Foundation is also named in the suit along with Sekyiwa. Sekyiwa claims Whalley made himself the manager of Amaru Entertainment, Tupac’s record label and the company making a large amount of the money for the Trust. It reads:

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit. Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest. Whalley has already received more than $5.5 million that he has paid himself in the last five years through Amaru.”

Whalley’s lawyer Howard King has denied the allegations in a statement, saying: “These legal claims are disappointing and detrimental to all beneficiaries of the trust. We are confident the court will promptly conclude that Tom has always acted in the best interests of Amaru, the trust, and all beneficiaries.”

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Sekyiwa Shakur with no response as of press time.