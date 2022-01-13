Yacht Rock Revue Brings the Smooth with “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans” Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Before life became about “To Where or Not Where a Mask”, Yacht Rock Revue (YRR) announced their “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans” tour back in early 2020. Here we are in 2022, and the band is finally touring on that announcement. Interesting tour name for a band who has made their living covering others’ music. It is worthy to note they did release their first album of original music in 2020. The name of the album – “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans.” Nick Niespodziani, lead singer for the band, told Glide Magazine back in 2020:

“We’ve gotten this far on Hall & Oates, dance moves we learned from our moms and really expensive music educations… but on this tour, we’re out to prove we’re more than just Hot Dads in Tight Jeans.”

YRR is a fan-oriented live experience filled with covers of Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and other “yacht rock” (soft rock) labeled artists. In fact, YRR themselves have graced the stage with a lot of the artists they pay tribute too – Little River Band, the late Eddie Money, and Starship, among others. YRR isn’t your typical tribute or cover band as every member is a professional musician … trained, educated and multi-instrumentalist. Their growing fan base is known as “The Nation of Smooth” and it fits. Atlanta Magazine voted YRR shows as “Best Place to Get Drunk with Your Dad” and “Best Place to Have an Extramarital Affair”. How much “smoother” can you get after receiving accolades such as that?

In the days of inflation, blood shortages, vaccination wars, race wars, corruption, omicron, deltacron, flurona, macarona, and sharona (Insert any weird rhyming word here) – nostalgia, rowdy crowds, alcohol, and people coming together singing every word to the songs engrained in our memory … is not only wanted but severely needed. Check out a little taste below, courtesy of YachtyByNature.

The Berkely Beacon did a full review of YRR”s show at the House of Blues and it is enjoyable from start to finish. You can read the full review HERE.

See their full itinerary below. Oh, and far as the “hot dads in tights pants” tour name – it fits.

1/14 Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

1/15 Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

1/16 Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

1/20 Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

2/5 – 2/9 – Yacht Rock Revue’s Steal Away: Escape to Jamaica

2/25 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

2/26 Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA