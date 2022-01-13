Lisa Anderson and Amy Lin Johnson, Acclaimed in TV Production – Killed in Costa Rican Auto Accident

COSTA RICA (CelebrityAccess) – Amy Lin Johnson and Lisa Anderson were killed Friday in a Costa Rican automobile accident while enjoying their vacation, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson was 49 and Anderson was 45.

Anderson and Johnson were well-known around the industry as industrious and committed to the projects they took on as freelancers. Together, they present impressive resumes that included work on the CMT Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Festival, (Johnson), Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and ESPY Awards (Anderson). They collaborated as co-executive producers on ABC’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade this past December.

According to local Costa Rican source, qCostaRica, the pair were traveling with another friend, Leslie Wilson (54) aboard a tourist minibus on a two-lane road when the driver attempted to pass a tractor trailer. The minibus clipped the front side of the rig, causing both drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The minibus crashed into some trees with the tractor trailer, carrying four tons of sugar, landed directly on top of them.

Along with Anderson and Johnson, the driver of the minibus (Rafael Solís, aged 60) and passenger (Fehle Valentin, aged 25) were killed. Wilson and the driver of the tractor trailer are the sole survivors of this preventable accident. The rig driver (José Hernández) did not require any medical attention.

Chet Craft, who worked with Anderson behind the scenes on the most recent Kennedy Center Honors posted on Facebook,

“My heart goes out to Leslie. I truly can’t imagine. Lisa was one of the nicest people out there. She cared with the biggest heart. She always was there to talk when you wanted to and I always took her up on the offer. The last time I saw her was the night of the Kennedy Center Honors in early December. She stepped into the role of associate producer this year and crushed it. We toasted her on the steps of the opera house after the show. I will never be able to go back into the Kennedy Center without thinking about her.”

Michael Levitt of Michael Levitt Productions posted a heartfelt tribute via Facebook for his fallen friends,

“Needless to say, it has shaken my production community to it’s core. When they say the “good die young” there is no better example than Amy Johnson and Lisa Anderson. Both extremely talented, kind and beautiful souls. Always with smiles on their faces. True professionals and stellar human beings. Part of what makes this so devastating beyond the human loss, is that we are all reminded in the cruelest possible way that tomorrow is never promised…so please, don’t sweat the small stuff and love and appreciate the people who are in your life and be sure to let them know what they mean to you.”

According to inCostaRica, traffic accidents have increased 72% in the last three years, and someone requires medical attention every 12 minutes as a result of an auto accident. They also list phone numbers, give advice on what to do if you’re involved in an accident within their country and even offer a download of the INS Minor Accident Report Form.

Anderson is survived by her parents and her brother, Layne. Johnson is survived by her parents; her brother, Matthew; sister Cammie; and son, Harper.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Johnson’s son. You can access that HERE.