Taylor Swift Named Ambassador For 2022 Record Store Day

(Hypebot) — Record Store day has bestowed the Ambassadorial sash to its April 23rd, 2022 edition to Taylor Swift.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” said Swift.

“Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events,” she continued. “They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. “

The Official List of RSD Releases is expected soon.

