Live Nation Adds Day 3 For When We Were Young Emo Fest

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter Live Nation announced the addition of a third day to their emo and indie rock focused When We Were Young Festival in response to strong demand for tickets.

The newly added third day for the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, located near the Strip in downtown Las Vegas.

As with the recently added second day, the lineup for day 3 will feature all of the artists previously announced for the fest, with the exception of Alex G, who will step in to replace Wolf Alice on Saturday. Additionally, La Dispute will not be available for the Saturday edition of the festival.

The full lineup for October 29th includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas, Prentiss and Alex G.

Tickets will go on sale for the third day on Monday, January 31st, and start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99.