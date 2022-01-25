Elvis Costello Signs Music Publishing Deal With BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has signed an exclusive music publishing deal with the legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Costello.

Under the terms of the deal, BMG will represent Costello’s music, including his latest album The Boy Named If, which last week entered the Official UK Albums Chart at number six, his highest chart position since 1994.

The deal will also see BMG administer rights to all of Costello’s music, dating back to his 1977 debut album My Aim Is Trie.

Costello’s catalog includes 32 studio albums, 12 of which contain songs that cracked the UK top 10 and includes hits such as ‘Alison’, ‘Watching The Detectives’, ‘Everyday I Write The Book’, ‘Pump It Up’, and ‘Veronica’.

“It is not often that a catalogue as distinguished as Elvis Costello’s becomes available. We look forward to working with Elvis and his management to further raise awareness and appreciation of one of the greatest songwriters the UK has produced,” said Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK.

“Elvis really is the songwriters’ songwriter. As a music publisher, this is the quality of work we all aspire to represent,” added Ian Ramage, BMG VP A&R UK.