Rock Werchter & Tomorrowland Announce The Core, A Brand New Festival

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Two Belgium-based festivals, Roch Werchter and Tomorrowland, are teaming up to produce a brand new, multigenre festival in the European nation.

Dubbed the Core Festival, the boutique event is scheduled to debut on May 27 & 28 at Ossegham Park, in Belgium’s capital, Brussels.

Festival organizers promised 4 stages of music powered by a “very eclectic” lineup of more than 30 artists that includes hip-hop, indie rock, electronic music, hyper pop and alternative dance, but as of yet, no official lineup has been revealed.

Organizers are anticipating a crowd of about 25,000 fans per day and are banking on both Belgian music fans and international travelers to help fill the festival grounds.

Presale for the festival kicks off on February 23rd.