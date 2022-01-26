The Decemberists Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Portland-based indie rockers The Decemberists announced plans to hit the road this August for a North American tour.

The tour kicks off on August 3rd at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana, with additional shows throughout the month before The Decemberists wind up at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on August 28th.

Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brigid Mae Power has signed on to support all shows on the tour.

The Decemberists have been quiet on the new music front, with their most recent full-length release, I’ll Be Your Girl, dating back to the dark days of 2018. Planned tours in 2020 and 2021 were derailed by COVID-19.

The full list of Decemberists tour dates

08-03 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08-04 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

08-06 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

08-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

08-12 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

08-13 Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

08-15 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing

08-16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

08-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

08-20 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

08-21 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

08-23 New York, NY – SummerStage

08-24 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

08-25 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08-27 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle