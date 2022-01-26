The Decemberists Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Portland-based indie rockers The Decemberists announced plans to hit the road this August for a North American tour.
The tour kicks off on August 3rd at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana, with additional shows throughout the month before The Decemberists wind up at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on August 28th.
Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brigid Mae Power has signed on to support all shows on the tour.
The Decemberists have been quiet on the new music front, with their most recent full-length release, I’ll Be Your Girl, dating back to the dark days of 2018. Planned tours in 2020 and 2021 were derailed by COVID-19.
The full list of Decemberists tour dates
08-03 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08-04 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
08-06 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
08-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
08-12 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
08-13 Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
08-15 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing
08-16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
08-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
08-20 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
08-21 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
08-23 New York, NY – SummerStage
08-24 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
08-25 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08-27 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle