Oak View Group and Acrisure Announce 10-Year Naming Rights For Coachella Valley Arena

PALM SPRINGS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG) has announced an exclusive 10-year arena naming rights agreement with fintech leader Acrisure for Southern California’s newest entertainment and sports venue. Acrisure Arena, located in Palm Springs, is slated to open in the last quarter of 2022.

In addition to securing naming rights, other elements of the agreement with Acrisure include exterior signage, entitlement to the Arena’s largest private hospitality space, and Acrisure logo placement on the roof, center ice, and scoreboards throughout the venue. The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature a capacity of 11,500 seats, including suites and four premium hospitality clubs available only to 920 Premium Seat and Suite ticketholders. It will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a community gathering space and training center for the AHL team. The world-class arena will also be built for music and host the biggest names in the music industry on an annual basis.

Based in Grand Rapids, Acrisure specializes in financial services, providing an array of products including insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate and Cyber Services. The company has grown revenue from $38M to more than $3.3B in just over eight years and has locations in nine countries.

“The Acrisure Arena reflects our commitment to raising awareness of the multiple financial solutions we’re proud to offer our customers. California is home to the greatest number of Acrisure clients and is the perfect market for us to enter into this type of naming rights opportunity,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO, and President of Acrisure. “As we’ve grown significantly, we are proud to contribute to the continued growth and development of the Coachella Valley and look forward to the benefits this facility brings to the local community as well as our customers.”

The Acrisure Arena is a $250M project that is being 100% privately funded at no risk to Riverside County taxpayers. Construction of the new arena is expected to create hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs for the community.