Steven Tyler’s Annual Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party On for 2022 With Miley Cyrus

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith’s iconic front man, Steven Tyler has announced his Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards viewing party at the Hollywood Palladium on April 3. The evening will feature a performance by multi-platinum recording artist, singer, songwriter and divorcée, Miley Cyrus. Cyrus is a long-time supporter of Janie’s Fund and what it stands for.

The star-studded viewing party will unite music A-listers and entertainment icons to celebrate the “biggest night in music” and to give support to Janie’s Fund. The event, held in April aligns with the National Child Abuse Prevention Month to help raise awareness and prevent child abuse nationwide. The evening will feature a red carpet, cocktail hour, private dinner, live auction and exclusive after-party including a performance by Cyrus.

Tyler’s annual party launched in 2018 and has since raised more than $7.6M for the charity he created. Janie’s Fund has two important goals: to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma of abuse. Contributions to Janie’s Fund supports the LifeSet Program – an evidence-based program created by Youth Villages’ that supports girls who have experienced the trauma of abuse and neglect and age-out of care at the age of 18. This life-transforming “After Care” is one of Tyler’s biggest passions.

Event chairs include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ashleey Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Hilary Roberts, Jason Wahler, Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Rapino, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Shep Gordon, John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, Kayte and Kelsey Grammer and Terry and Rebecca Crews. Honorary Event Chairs for this year include Andrea Bocelli, Bill Maher, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana.

Janie’s Fund, in collaboration with Youth Villages is a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler. The fund, named after Tyler’s 1989 hit, “Janie’s Got a Gun,” tells the story of a young girl who was abused by her father and ends up killing him in the end. Janie’s Fund provides hope and healing for many of our country’s most vulnerable girls who have survived the trauma of abuse and neglect.

Youth Villages is a leader in children’s mental and behavioral health committed to building strong families, delivering services and significantly improving outcomes for children, families and young people involved in child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the event or if you’d like to contribute, please contact janiesfund@aabproductions.com.