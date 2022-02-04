Dr. Dre Officially Releases Grand Theft Auto Songs Featuring Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg and More

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic hip-hop producer and rapper, Dr. Dre has released six new songs on a multitude of streaming services, courtesy of the video game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

In December, GTA and Dr. Dre joined forces in order to debut his first new material in six years through the game’s online expansion pack, The Contract. Dre, starring as himself in the expansion, tasked players with retrieving the Aftermath founder’s stolen phone containing unreleased music that could be heard exclusively in-game only. Two months later, the tracks have arrived on Apple Music, TIDAL, YouTube, Spotify et al.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames)

The six-track collection includes collaboratoins with some of Dre’s nearest and dearest. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak appear on the song “ETA”, which was first heard in the trailer for The Contract and contains a sample from the 1976 song, “You’re the One for Me” from the Edwards Generation.

Eminem and Dre continue their lovefest on the track “Gospel” while Rick Ross appears on “The Scenic Route”, marking their first collaboration since 2012. Dre appears with the late talent Nipsey Hussle on “The Diamond Mind,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign. “Black Privilege” has The Doctor holding court all alone – fitting for a man that wields so much power in the music industry.

Producing the songs behind the boards with Dre is Eminem, Bink!, The Alchemist, Dem Jointz and more. The GTA songs come just ahead of the much-anticipated Super Bowl LVI Hallftime Show on February 13. The Doctor will be performing his version of surgery on stage alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.