Syracuse Jazz Fest May be Revived

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Syracuse may once again host the Syracuse Jazz Fest festival this summer, thanks to a generous dollop of stimulus funding from the Federal government.

According to CNYCentral, Syracuse Common Councilors approved spending $375,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan, with $125,000 carved out to support a revival of the jazz festival and an additional $250,000 to be given to the Downtown Committee for other festivals and events in downtown Syracuse.

“It’s really something I think the city could use right now. COVID has really been hard on us emotionally. I think we could use a lift. It’s really important for us to get back out and come together as a city.” – Frank Malfitano, Founder & Executive Director of Syracuse Jazz Fest

Malfitano told CNYCentral.

Additionally, Jazz Fest has already landed a major sponsor which will be revealed soon. The festival has also asked county and state lawmakers for additional support for the event.

Founded by jazz presenter Frank Malfitano in 1982, the free festival was billed as the largest jazz fest in the northeast, hosting performances from artists such as Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, Smokey Robinson, Diana Krall, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Neville Brothers, Little Jimmy Scott, Pat Metheny, George Benson, Al Jarreau, and Dr. John, among numerous others.

The festival shuttered in 2018 amid a funding shortfall.

“A funny thing happened on the way to Jazz Fest this year,” Malfitano told Advance Local in 2018. “We decided that we could not mount it. There will be no Jazz Fest this summer.”