Full Steam Ahead For Jazz Fest – Daily Lineups Announced

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival revealed the daily schedule for the festival along with new additions to the lineup, including headliner Charlie Wilson.

Wilson, who is lined up to headline the festival’s Congo Square Stage, makes his first return to Jazz Fest since 2018.

Wilson joins the previously list of previously announced artists for the 2022 return of Jazz Fest, which includes the likes of The Who, The Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Luke Combs, and The Black Crowes, along with dozens of local and regional favorites.

Jazz Fest, like much of the live entertainment world, has been on hold since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 but organizers seem certain the festival will move forward as planned this year.

“This is absolutely going to happen,” Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis told NOLA.com. “Everybody’s on board.”