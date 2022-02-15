BBC Radio 6 Music Festival Returns To In-Person For 2022 With Headliners Father John Misty, Pixies, And Khruangbin

CARDIFF, Wales (CelebrityAccess) — The Pixies, Idles, Block Party, Father John Misty, Simz are among the headliners announced for the 2022 return of the BBC 6 Music Festival.

Set to take place in multiple venues around Cardiff in Wales, including Clwb Ifor Bach, The Great Hall, St David’s Hall, Tramshed Club Night, Tramshed Daytime, and Y Plas from April 1st through April 3rd.

Other artists on the bill for 2022 include Wet Leg, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Lucy Dacus, Beabadoobee, Audiobooks, Big Joanie, and Gruff Rhys, among others.

The festival will also include new music showcases, DJ sets, panel discussions and interviews, and more.

The festival will be the first in-person BBC 6 Music festival since 2020 and will be broadcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Four and streamed via the BBC iPlayer.