Soda Stereo Announces The Rescheduled Date For Their Miami Farwell Show

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Two years after canceling their Gracias Totales (Total Thanks) farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Latin pop-rock legends Soda Stereo revealed the rescheduled date for the tour’s Miami show, which are now set to start on February 27th at FTX Arena.

The tour will see Soda Stereo performing a selection of fan favorite hits with onstage talent including Hector ‘Zeta’ Bosio and Carlos ‘Charly’ Alberti along with Draco Rosa, Gustavo Santaolalla, Ádrian Dárgelos and Richard Coleman.

Soda Stereo founder Gustavo Cerati, who died in 2014, will also make an appearance thanks to archival footage and a 400 square meter video screen for an on-stage reunion.

The Miami show will also include musicians who were an important part of Soda’s history and journey, such as Fabián “el Zorrito” Von Quintiero on keyboards and Roly Ureta and Simón Bosio on guitars.

“It’s exciting to hear the process of the band as a whole. I think people are going to be moved, not only because of the audio and sound technology used in the production, but also because the spirit and energy are impressive,” said Marcelo Angiolini, the band’s first manager who is now overseeing production for the tour.