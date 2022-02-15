Carson City’s Nashville Social Club Announces The Hire Of Evangeline Elston As Entertainment Director

CARSON CITY, NV (CelebrityAccess) — As the Nashville Social Club gears up for its spring opening in Carson City this spring, the concert venue announced the hire of as Entertainment Director.

The club, which is expected to open later this year, includes a 125-seat dining room, and lounge, banquet hall, along with two stages of music and room for up to 200 guests.

Founded by John Procaccini and Kitty McKay, the club’s owners told local news outlet CarsonNow that they hope to emulate the vibrant Nashville music scene in Carson City.

“Evangeline brings an extensive background in live entertainment, especially Americana music, as well as strong ties to musicians and industry insiders,” Procaccini told CarsonNow. “Her knowledge and connections will help put Carson City on the map as a music town.” McKay added, “The other cool thing about Evangeline is how deeply she cares about and is inspired by the spirit of artistic expression and its power to weave people together.”

“I am really looking forward to making Carson City a true ‘music town’. There is great synergy between my experience and the vibe John and Kitty are fostering at the club. I think Carson City is on the verge of becoming a destination for live music,” she said. “I can see the Nashville Social Club jump starting this trend and then it will grow as tourism increases and more people move to the area,” Elston added.